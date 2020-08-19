Comments
GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Grizzly Creek Fire burning in Glenwood Canyon continues to grow. It was estimated at 28,030 acres on Wednesday morning.
More than 820 firefighters are assigned to the Grizzly Creek Fire. The hope is to have it contained by Sept. 1.
There is no timeline for when it might be safe enough to re-open Interstate 70.
The Grizzly Creek Fire started on Aug. 10 believed to be human-caused by sparks from a popping tire, dragging chains or a rim along I-70.