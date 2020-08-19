SPECIAL EVENTCBS4 hosts A Day for Wednesday’s Child today (More Info)
CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Coronavirus, covid-19, Fort Lupton News

FORT LUPTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A student at Fort Lupton High School has tested positive for COVID. The cohort that student was a part of must now quarantine for two weeks.

The students in the “blue” cohort at the high school only will be eligible to return to in-person learning on September 8th.

Regular health and safety precautions will stay in place for “white” cohort members. All buildings will continue to operate as normal, with enhanced cleaning procedures in place.

You can read the whole release from the Weld Re-8 district here.

