FORT LUPTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A student at Fort Lupton High School has tested positive for COVID. The cohort that student was a part of must now quarantine for two weeks.
The students in the “blue” cohort at the high school only will be eligible to return to in-person learning on September 8th.
Regular health and safety precautions will stay in place for “white” cohort members. All buildings will continue to operate as normal, with enhanced cleaning procedures in place.
