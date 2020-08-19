DENVER (CBS4) – Extreme summer heat will continue for Colorado on Wednesday although in won’t be quite as hot compared to Monday and Tuesday. There is also a chance for afternoon thunderstorms and in some areas may actually get rain!

A batch of moisture in Idaho Wednesday morning will dive southeast toward Colorado throughout the state. As this happens, thunderstorms are possible in the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas mainly between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. The good news is there should be just enough moisture in the lowest level of the atmosphere for rain to actually reach the ground. And considering the considerable drought and high fire danger, any rain will be welcomed.

While rain would be beneficial, the storms will also be capable of very gusty winds up to 60 mph and some storms may become severe because of wind. The eastern half of Colorado including the entire Denver metro area has been highlighted for a “marginal” threat for severe wind.

Meanwhile, thunderstorms are also possible in the mountains on Wednesday but any rain will be extremely limited. Therefore a Red Flag Warning has been issued from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. because of the threat of lightning and wind causing existing fires to grow and new fires to start.

The smoke from wildfires along with summer ozone has triggered Air Quality Alerts for about 26 of Colorado’s 64 counties. The air will be “unhealthily for sensitive groups” again in the metro area including young children, older adults, and anyone with a respiratory issue including asthma.

Wildfire smoke in the metro will be worst in the early evening as smoke especially from the Cameron Peak fire 40 miles west of Fort Collins moves directly toward Denver.

Looking further ahead, not much will change with the weather in Colorado. A chance for mainly dry thunderstorms will continue each day through the weekend at temperatures stay int he 90s at lower elevations and 70s and 80s in the mountains.