Colorado saw some much needed rain on Wednesday. It wasn’t much, and it wasn’t very widespread; but it was still rain. Thankfully, the high country didn’t see a ton of lighting.
More gusty thunderstorms as possible on Thursday in the mountains, which means an increase in fire danger once again. We will have a Fire Weather Watch for all of Western Colorado and the I-70 corridor. This is thanks to the possibility of thunderstorms that bring more wind and lightning than rain. Which is exactly what we don’t need as our conditions are so dry in the mountains.
We will stay hot for the next several days, most likely through next week. After Thursday, we should see the storms clear with just isolated chances possible.
Saturday will most likely be our 62nd day in the 90s this year, which would put us in second place all time for number of 90 degree days.
As of now, no real shift in our weather pattern. Hot and dry will remain the dominant players for at least the next week or longer.