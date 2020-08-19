ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– After practicing in pads on Monday and Tuesday, the Broncos were back in shells for Wednesday’s Day 5 of Training Camp. Four players did not practice today: Bradley Chubb, Davontae Harris, Noah Fant, and Nick Vannett.

Chubb was simply having a day off, while Harris is dealing with a knee contusion. In the tight end room, Noah Fant was absent with illness, not coronavirus – just “regular” sick. Nick Vannett is in the concussion protocol.

All eyes were on the Broncos’ 2017 5th round selection, Jake Butt, who continues to impress in camp. Butt has suffered three torn ACLs in his career (twice in college and once with the Broncos in 2018). Butt is practicing without a brace and says he finally feels 100% percent.

When asked if he’s thought about giving up on football, Butt said, “there was a lot of days I wanted to quit. A lot of days I was down on myself and questioned why I’m even doing it.” But Butt says his support groups, his teammates, and the “little bit of crazy” inside kept him going.

Vic Fangio said the rookies have to earn first-team reps, and center Lloyd Cushenberry is making the most of his limited time with the ones. Vic Fangio said, “one thing [Cushenberry] has going for him is that he’s smart and calm at the line of scrimmage.” Cushenberry is showing the type of football IQ that a starting NFL center must have.

The Broncos will put the pads back on for Thursday’s practice.