DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment has released a list of 115 businesses that have been cited for violating the social distancing order and face mask order since the beginning of August.

1. 8/17 — Wendy’s 2096 (515 S Broadway) – 4 out of 7 employees not wearing face coverings and no social distancing in the dining room.

2. 8/17 — Sunnyside Floral ( 2709 W 38th Ave) – employee not wearing face covering.

3. 8/17 – El Tejado Denver (2651 S Broadway) – 4 out of 5 employees not wearing face coverings.

4. 8/16-The District (1320 E 17th Ave)- 4 employees w/o masks

5. 8/16-Okinawa Japanese Cuisine (3927 Tennyson St)- One employee without mask

6. 8/16-Moonlight Diner (6250 Tower Rd)- 3 employees w/o masks

7. 8/15-Dog Haus Biergarten (8416 Northfield Blvd)- Serving alcohol after 10pm

8. 8/15-Eno’s End Pizzeria (3432 E Colfax Ave)- Owner without face covering, again.

9. 8/15-Historians (24 Broadway)-2 employees without masks

10. 8/15-The Pioneer (2401 S University)-Tables outside not adequately spaced/capacity concerns.

11. 8/15-Catfish Haven (4650 Tower Rd 108)-2 employees and a DJ not wearing face coverings properly

12. 8/15-Daughter Thai Kitchen and Bar (1700 Platte St #140)-2 of 6 kitchen employees without face coverings

13. 8/15–Puerto Vallarta Sports Bar (27 Federal Blvd)- 4 employees without masks on within 6ft of one another

14. 8/15-Texas de Brazil (8390 Northfield Blvd)-One employee without mask; several not worn properly

15. 8/14–Diamond Cabaret (1222 Glenarm)- Issued for customers less than 25 feet from dances and previous orders/GV issued on 8/5

16. 8/14– Native Hotel (1612 Wazee)- Patrons in parties larger than 8 mingling and not social distancing. Previous orders/GV issued on 8/7

17. 8/14-Rio Grande (1525 Blake St)- 12 patrons mingling among two tables on front patio; no social distancing.

18. 8/14-Jamaican Jerk and Barbecue Restaurant (4611 Peoria St)- Chef without mask while working in kitchen.

19. 8/13–Brothers Bar and Grill (8270 E Northfield Blvd)- An employee in the kitchen had their mask below their chin. Another employee with mask below nose.

20. 8/13–Enzo’s End Pizzeria (3424 E Colfax Ave) -4 out of 4 employees without face coverings.

21. 8/13–7 Eleven (3990 E 35th Ave)- An employee observed having their mask below their chin while stocking behind counter.

22. 8/12 — Ed Prather Real Estate (1633 Fillmore St) – ticketed for 3 out of 3 employees not wearing a face covering.

23. 8/12 — Fast Performance (4650 Leyden St) — ticketed, placard, and closure for owner and 9 out of 10 patrons not wearing a face covering while all working out in a single room. Facility previously ticketed on 8/10 for employees not wearing face coverings.

24. 8/11 — Fitness in the City (1212 Delaware St) – ticketed for 7 patrons and 2 employees working out in a group class with no face coverings.

25. 8/11 – E3 gym (1165 S Broadway) – ticketed for 2 employees not wearing a face mask, 1 employee not properly wearing a face mask, 4-5 patrons not properly wearing a face covering, and 7 customers working out within less than 6 feet distancing.

26. 8/10 — Epic Ryde (2823 Larimer St) – ticketed for 8 out of 8 guest and instructor not wearing mask while working out.

27. 8/10 — FAST performance (4650 Leyden St) – ticketed for 3 employees not wearing a face covering.

28. 8/10 — Las Islitas (1550 S Federal Blvd unit A) – ticketed for 7 out of 12 employees not properly wearing a face covering.

29. 8/9 – JD’s Bar (201 W 48th Ave) – ticketed for two employee not wearing face covering.

30. 8/9 — Hob Nob events “Pearl St Market” (1400 S Pearl St) – ticketed for multiple vendor not masked and event coordinator not wearing mask.

31. 8/9 – WABI Dance Studio (490 South Santa Fe Dr) – ticketed for instructor and dancers not wearing face mask while indoors.

32. 8/9 — Restaurant Depot (1740 w 13th) – ticketed for multiple employees not properly wearing a face covering while near each other.

33. 8/8 — Reiver’s Bar and Grill (1085 S Gaylord St) – ticketed for employee not wearing a face covering.

34. 8/8 — Puerto Vallarta Sports Bar (27 Federal Blvd) – ticketed for patrons at tables less than 6 feet apart, patrons sitting at bars, and performers within 6 feet of patrons.

35. 8/8 — Tetra (3039 Walnut St) – ticketed, placard, and closure for violations of on site consumption of smoking products, and facility did not correct orders and GV previously issued on 7/31

36. 8/8 — W. T Shorty’s Sports Grill (990 S Oneida St) – ticketed for 2 employees not wearing face coverings in the kitchen.

37. 8/8 — Capitol Hill Liquor (1032 E 9th Ave) – ticketed for employee not wearing a face covering while helping patron.

38. 8/7 — Williams Tavern (423 E 17th Ave) – ticketed, placard, and closure for serving alcohol after 10 pm. No access to food after 10pm, patrons order drinks from bar where drinks are prepared. Patrons mingling, no social distancing, and little face covering compliance.

39. 8/7 — Nativ Hotel (1612 Wazee St) – ticketed for on employee not wearing a face covering and mingling.

40. 8/7 — Arby’s (8850 E Hampden Ave) – ticketed for one employee not wearing mask and another employee not properly wearing a mask.

41. 8/7 — McDonald’s (505 E Colfax Ave) – ticketed for 4 out of 8 employees not properly wearing a face mask.

42. 8/7 — Pynergy Petroleum Co; Phillips 66 (4001 Colorado Blvd) – ticketed for employee not wearing a face covering.

43. 8/7 — Pizza and Grill (990 N. Lincoln St) ticketed for 2 out of the 4 employees not properly wearing mask.

44. 8/7 — Big Bear Ice Rink (8580 Lowry Blvd) – ticketed for staff and patron not wearing face coverings indoors during follow up visit.

45. 8/6 — Alpine Buick GMC (8120 W Tufts Ave) – ticketed for multiple employee not wearing face coverings.

46. 8/6 – Jimmy’s Jersey St Cafe (1184 S Quincy Way) – ticketed for multiple employees not properly wearing face covering.

47. 8/6 — Elite Services, LLC (4860 Pecos St) – ticketed for employee not wearing a face mask while helping patrons.

48. 8/6 — Grease Monkey (9640 E Alameda Ave) – ticketed for 3 employees not wearing face mask while indoors.

49. 8/6 — e3 Fitness (1165 S Broadway) – ticketed for employee and two patron not wearing a face covering in the gym.

50. 8/5 — Denver Swim Club (6923 E Colfax Ave) – ticketed for violation of face covering and PHO order

51. 8/5 — Palma Cigar Bar (2207 Larimer Street) – ticketed for violation of PHO.

52. 8/5 — Big Bear Ice Rink (8580 Lowry Blvd) – ticketed for violation of face covering order by employees.

53. 8/5 — Bikram Yoga (2601 w Front View Crescent Dr #100A) – ticketed for violation of face covering order by employee and patrons.

54. 8/5 — Viva burrito (6990 Leetsdale Dr) – ticketed for violation of face covering order by employees.

55. 8/5 — Diamond Cabaret (1222 Glenarm Place) – ticketed for violation of the PHO.

56. 8/4 — 7-11 (2299 W Alameda Ave) – ticketed for violation of face covering order by employee

57. 8/4 — McDonald’s (3996 E Evans Ave) – ticketed for violation of face covering order by employees.

58. 8/4 — Family Dollar (1515 W 48th Ave) – ticketed for violation of face covering order by employee.

59. 8/4 — Burger King (1010 W Colfax Ave) – ticketed for violation of face covering order by employees.

60. 8/4 — 7-11 (303 N Santa Fe Dr) – ticketed for violation of face covering order by employee.

61. 8/3 — Recovery Monitoring Solutions (2425 S Colorado Blvd) – ticketed for violation of face covering order by employees

62. 8/3 — Torchy’s Tacos (6325 E Hampden Ave) – ticketed for violation of face covering order by employees

63. 8/3 — Spanky’s Roadhouse (1800 E Evans Ave) – ticketed for violation of face covering order by employees

64. 8/3 — Urban sombrero (16221 E 40th Ave) – ticketed for violation of face covering order by employee.

65. 8/3 — Jerusalem’s Restaurant (1890 E Evans Ave) – ticketed for violation of face covering order by employees.

66. 8/2 — Welcome Inn (3659 Chestnut Pl) – ticketed, closure, and placard for violation of PHO and face covering order

67. 8/2 — The Retro Room (2034 Larimer St) – ticketed for violation of PHO observed on 8/1

68. 8/2 — Pedal Hopper (2265 Lawrence St) – ticketed for violation of PHO, previously ordered to not operate.

69. 8/2 — Homegrown Tap and Dough (1001 S Gaylord St.) – ticketed for violation of face covering order by employees.

70. 8/2 — Mecca Tavern (815 Federal Blvd) – ticketed for violation of PHO, patrons sitting at bar w/o 6 feet between parties.

71. 8/1 — AT&T (1501 S Colorado Blvd) – ticketed for violation of face covering order by employee.

72. 8/1 — Stranahans Whiskey (200 s Kalamath St) – ticketed for violation of face covering order by employees.

73. 8/1 — Family Dollar (4701 Peoria St) – ticketed for violation of face covering order by employee

74. 8/1 — 7-11 (380 e 17th St) – ticketed for violation of face covering order by employee. 2nd GV

75. 8/1 — Salon Ocampo (1733 W Mississippi Ave) – ticketed for violation of face covering order and PHO

76. 8/1 — Your Mom’s House (608 E 13th Ave) -ticketed, placards, and closure for violation of PHO and Face covering order.

77. 8/1 — Urban Sombrero (16221 E 40th Ave) – ticketed for violations of face covering order by employees.

78. 8/1 — The Squeeze (5395 48th Ave) – ticketed for violation of face covering by employee.

79. 7/31 — Pt’s Show Club (1601 W Evans Ave) – ticketed, placard, and closure for violation of PHO and orders previously issued 7/30

80. 7/31 — Qdoba (4955 S Ulster St) – Ticketed for violations of face coverings by employees.

81. 7/31 – Pt’s Show Club (3480 S Galena St) – ticketed, placard, and closure for violation of PHO and orders previously issued 7/25

82. 7/31 — Griffin Tavern (5062 s Syracuse) – ticketed for violation of face coverings by employees

83. 7/31 — Tetra Lounge (3039 Walnut St) – ticketed for violation of face coverings by employees and patrons

84. 7/31 — Zanzibar (2046 Larimer St)-ticketed, closure and placard for 10% of capacity not wearing mask, no social distancing, no seating system in place, and bar operating as normal. (Reopened on 8/14/20)

85. 7/31 – JD’s Bar (201 W 48th Ave) – ticketed for face covering violation by employees and alcohol service after 10pm.

86. 7/30 – PT’s Show Club (1601 W Evans Ave) – ticketed for face covering and PHO violations

87. 7/30 – Bank of the West (2 Steele St.) – ticked for face covering violation by employees

88. 7/30 – Premier Group (600 S Broadway) – ticketed for face covering violation by employees

89. 7/29 – 7-11 (2299 W Alameda Ave) – ticketed for face covering violation by employees

90. 7/29 – Walgreens (6200 E Colfax Ave) – ticketed for face covering violation by employees

91. 7/29 – Zanzibar (2046 Larimer St) – ticketed for face covering violation by patrons

92. 7/28 – Nova Automation (2525 W Evans Ave) – ticketed for face covering violation by employees

93. 7/28 – 7-11 (380 17th St) – ticketed for face covering violation by employees

94. 7/27 – Apex Human Performance (3030 Downing St.) – face covering violation by staff and patrons

95. 7/27 – Creager Business Depot (4900 (B) Acoma St) – face covering violation by staff

96. 7/27 – Mason at alameda station (279 s Cherokee St.) – face covering violation by residents in a common shared area

97. 7/27 – Compass fitness (2059 s Broadway) – face covering violation by staff and patrons

98. 7/26 – Popeyes (4400 Federal Blvd) – 4 employees not properly wearing a face covering.

99. 7/26 – Vasa Fitness (1955 E Sheridan Blvd) – over 10% of patron working out without face covering.

100. 7/26 – King Soopers (1355 Krameria St,) – 8 employees not properly wearing their face covering.

101. 7/25 – Mainstay Suites ( 5980 Tower Rd) – ticketed for two employees not wearing face coverings

102. 7/25 – Phillips 66 (4400 Chamber Rd) – ticketed for two employee not properly wearing face coverings

103. 7/25 — King Soopers ( 825 S Colorado Blvd) — ticketed for 5 employee not properly wearing face coverings.

104. 7/25 — Planet Fitness (4876 chambers Rd) – ticketed for violation of face covering order. 3 patron working out without face covering.

105. 7/25 — PT’s Centerfold (3480 s Galena St) – ticketed for violation of PHO

106. 7/25 — Urbans Air Trampoline Park (9550 e 40th Ave) – ticketed and placard for closure for violation of PHO

107. 7/25 — Mugsy’s Highline Lounge (7950 e Mississippi Ave) – ticketed by DDPHE for two employee not wearing face coverings.

108. 7/24 – Fresh Mist Hookah (2160 S Holly St) – ticketed for two staff not wearing a face covering.

109. 7/23 – Art Hookah Lounge (1715 E. Evans Ave) – Ticketed by DDPHE GV for violation of onsite consumption of smoking products. Property Placarded

110. 7/23 – Dulce Vida (1201 Cherokee St) – Ticketed by DDPHE GV for violation of face covering order; employee not properly wearing and/or not wearing a face covering

111. 7/5 – Jose Valenzuela – Ticketed by Park Rangers for violation DRMC 39-3(c) Closed Area

112. Beta Night Club (1901 Blake St) – Property placarded and boarded up

113. Beta Night Club (1909 Blake St) – Ticketed by DDPHE GV for violation of Safer at Home Order, including wearing of facial masks

114. Gymnastics Plus (6180 E. Warren Ave) – Ticketed by DDPHE GV for violation of Safer at Home Order

115. Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple Bar (1700 N. Logan) – Ticketed and placard by DDPHE GV for on-site consumption of food