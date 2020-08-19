BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – As thousands return to college campuses across Colorado, the risks associated with coronavirus by living in close quarters and attending classes in person are hard to overlook. Universities are doing their best to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while the fall semester gets underway.

“I was tested yesterday morning, I’ll get my results in the next day or two,” said incoming University of Colorado freshman Sam Chollar.

He was among the thousands who will attend the state’s biggest universities in-person for their freshman year.

PHOTO GALLERY: College During COVID-19: Students Move Into CU-Boulder Dorms

Families visited the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder to gain knowledge of the place where many students plan to spend the next four years. But they almost weren’t there in person because of the coronavirus.

“It’s a reality and I think no matter where you go,” said Sam’s mother Libby, “there is going to be a danger.”

Administrators at places like CU and Colorado State University had to decide how to do some in-person learning and some on-line. They both are testing students as they arrive to live on campus. But neither university is not requiring the testing of students who live off-campus.

“Yes it’s great we’re testing all incoming students,” said Alex Wolf-Root of the recently formed CU union, United Campus workers.

But the union remains concerned about students who live off-campus coming to classes without regard for educators who could be at greater risk.

“It means there might be a bunch of asymptomatic carriers or those who are only showing minor symptoms going to classes spreading the virus without us being able to know that,” said Wolf-Root, who works as a Philosophy lecturer.

He suggested more on-line learning, noting that when instructors do become aware of an infected student in the classroom or lecture hall, they can work with department chairs but do not have final say.

“Instructors don’t have the authority to move their class on-line if they think that in-person is unsafe. They do not have that authority.”

CU has yet to announce final plans for what additional testing may look like for students who live off campus. Students can seek out testing in the CU Health system and there will be surveillance and targeted testing, but exactly what that will look like won’t be released for days, but ahead of the start of classes on Aug. 24 says university spokesperson Melanie Parra.

“This is going to be a process that will adapt,” said Parra.

The problem for the universities is that HIPPA laws prohibit specifics on who is infected. The university may not be aware.

“If someone is tested outside the university system, there isn’t a mechanism for that,” said Parra.

Lori Lynn, executive director of the CSU Health Network and co-chair of the Pandemic Preparedness team said, “Our strategy is to be really aggressive in the contact tracing, to identify cases and to quarantine and isolate individuals that need to be. To do the symptom checking, then do the surveillance testing throughout the semester.”

“And it’s basically a daily screening of COVID symptoms and if they have a positive test, that automatically triggers our public health administration team to do the initial contact and then any contact tracing required,” said Lynn.

CSU also plans to do testing of wastewater in its facilities to look for outbreaks. They That could include both residence halls and lecture halls. But forming the policies has made it a long, difficult summer. So far, it seems to be an optimistic arrival.

Parent Mike Jaggi said, “For a period of time we’re going to have to go through our trials and tribulations until it’s safe to get back 100 percent, but we’ll get there sooner or later.”