Comments
(CBS4) – Colorado Lottery official say they saw the second highest revenue year in Lottery history for the fiscal year 2020. They note there was a large drop in sales during the state’s stay-at-home order in March.
Officials there was $658.8 million in sales as of June 30.
Of that revenue, $57 million will go to the Conservation Trust Fund, $14 million will go to Colorado Parks and Wildlife and $870,000 will go to Colorado schools as part of the Building Excellent School Today program.
Last year, 2019, remains the top grossing year due, in part, lottery officials say, by high jackpots for both Mega Millions and Powerball.