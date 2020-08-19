LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The cause of the Cameron Peak Fire burning in western Larimer County is being investigated and law enforcement is asking for your help. The fire has grown to 15,738 acres since it started Aug. 13.
Law enforcement is asking the public for help. They’re hoping that someone took photos of the Cameron Peak Fire from the trails located south of Cameron Peak. Anyone who has those photos is asked to email them to SM.FS.usfsarp@usda.gov.
They say the most helpful photos would be those taken of “active fire adjacent to any of the adjacent trails especially of smoke and flames located near these trails. If you have other information to share, you can call 307-745-2392, option 5, and leave your name and call back number so law enforcement can contact you.”
No structures have been damaged in the fire burning near Chambers Lake.