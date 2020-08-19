DENVER (CBS4) – In Colorado, there are 435 children living foster care who are eligible for adoption. They are children who’ve had a rough start in life, and are looking for the stability a permanent home can provide. That is exactly what Les and Cyndi have been giving children for the last 22-years. They have 10 adopted children to show for it.

“It’s wonderful and chaotic. It can be stressful, and it’s just…I love my family. I love my family so much,” Cyndi told CBS4.

They range in age from 9 to 31. Five of them are on their own, Tatum just got married, and Nick is serving a mission in Idaho. There are five still living at home, and the couple is working to adopt two more.

“It’s nice being able to know that I have two parents that I can just sit down and talk to,” said Natasha, 15-years-old.

“Some of them have had to self-parent for a long time, so we try to teach them how to step back, and let the parents parent, and they can be kids,” Les told CBS4.

Adoption is the promise that Cyndi and Less will always be there for every one of them, even after they’re out of the next.

“It was good, good experience. I don’t know where I would have been if I hadn’t,” said 23-year-old Charlie.

“It can be challenging, but the rewarding part is, I guess, the end result, when I see the places they’ve come from to where they’ve grown and what’ they’ve become,” Cyndi explained.

So when there’s a birthday or a wedding or a Tuesday afternoon, this family comes together for each other.

“We’re a family…forever… and you can’t put a price on that,” Cyndi said.

CBS4 holds A Day 4 Wednesday’s Child once a year to raise money and highlight the great work of The Adoption Exchange. You can help families like Les and Cyndi’s by calling in a donation to 303-755-3975, text “adopt” to 91999, or go to The Adoption Exchange donation page to give online.