BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– University of Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell has had a wild ride during his short tenure in Boulder. Dorrell was hired to be the head coach of the Buffs in February, only to have spring ball postponed before it even began.

Then last week, the Pac-12 postponed all fall sports until at least Jan. 1, 2021 meaning that his debut as Colorado’s head coach will have to wait.

“I don’t think I could have dreamt this up or made this up in terms of what has happened this last five months,” Dorrell said on Xfinity Monday Live.

“I’m still on cloud nine being here,” he added.

“The one thing I’m very very pleased of is that this team is very resilient. I’m so excited about how they handled everything.”

Dorrell said he and the other members of the Pac-12 are watching the ACC, SEC and Big 12 will continue with their plan to play football in the fall, and thinks that if they do, the Pac-12 might reconsider its decision to postpone until the spring.

“We’re kind of watching with careful eyes right now, said Dorrell.

“They’re getting ready to start camps and getting into practices, we’re curious as to how they’re going to handle the pandemic. Is it something that can be isolated and controlled?

I’m looking forward to seeing how they respond with some of these things that can occur, because maybe it’s an avenue for us to possibly rethink our situation.”

“I’m curious to see how their camps go, how they’re able to manage their numbers. We’re all on high alert just going to watch and see what develops, I’m hoping for the best to be honest with you, because that might help us and maybe move up our timeline a little bit sooner.”