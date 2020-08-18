ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Rocky Mountain National Park officials announced some closures for the northwestern part of the park on Tuesday. The closures are in response to the Cameron Peak Fire burning southwest of Red Feather Lakes.
Officials say the fire is about four miles away from the park’s northwest boundary. On Monday, RMNP announced some wilderness campsites, cross country zones and trail systems in the noted section will be temporarily closed.
Trail closures:
- Mummy Pass Trail
- Commanche Peak Trail
- Mirror Lake Trail
- Poudre River Trail
- Crater Trail
- Colorado River Trail
- Red Mountain Trail
- Grand Ditch Access
- Skeleton Gulch Trail
- Thunder Pass Trail
- Little Yellowstone Trail
- Holzwarth Historic Site – access beyond the historic site
Cross country zone closures:
- Cascade Creek
- Cache La Poudre
- South Cache La Poudre
- Hague Creek
- Mosquito Creek
Twenty wilderness campsites are also included in this closure area. There are no road closures within the park.
A complete fire ban has been in effect in Rocky Mountain National Park since Aug. 14. Campfires, including charcoal briquette fires, are not permitted anywhere within the park.
It was July of 2018 when a Stage 2 fire ban was enacted.