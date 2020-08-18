JUST INGrand jury investigating 1984 death of Jonelle Matthews in Weld County
By Danielle Chavira
ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Rocky Mountain National Park officials announced some closures for the northwestern part of the park on Tuesday. The closures are in response to the Cameron Peak Fire burning southwest of Red Feather Lakes.

The Cameron Peak Fire on Aug. 14, 2020 (credit: CBS)

Officials say the fire is about four miles away from the park’s northwest boundary. On Monday, RMNP announced some wilderness campsites, cross country zones and trail systems in the noted section will be temporarily closed.

(credit: Rocky Mountain National Park)

Trail closures:

  • Mummy Pass Trail
  • Commanche Peak Trail
  • Mirror Lake Trail
  • Poudre River Trail
  • Crater Trail
  • Colorado River Trail
  • Red Mountain Trail
  • Grand Ditch Access
  • Skeleton Gulch Trail
  • Thunder Pass Trail
  • Little Yellowstone Trail
  • Holzwarth Historic Site – access beyond the historic site

Cross country zone closures:

  • Cascade Creek
  • Cache La Poudre
  • South Cache La Poudre
  • Hague Creek
  • Mosquito Creek

Twenty wilderness campsites are also included in this closure area. There are no road closures within the park.

A complete fire ban has been in effect in Rocky Mountain National Park since Aug. 14. Campfires, including charcoal briquette fires, are not permitted anywhere within the park.

It was July of 2018 when a Stage 2 fire ban was enacted.

Danielle Chavira

