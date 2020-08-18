GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) – The Pine Gulch Fire is now the third largest fire in Colorado history. It has burned 87,778 acres, 494 more acres than the High Park Fire in 2012.
The Hayman and Spring Creek Fires remain in the first and second spots, respectively. The Spring Creek Fire burned 108,045 acres in southern Colorado in 2018.
The Pine Gulch Fire was sparked by lightning on July 31. It’s burning 18 miles north of Grand Junction.
New pre-evacuation orders were given Tuesday night to residents near County Road 205, Kimball Mountain Road and CR 256 in between Kimball Mountain road and Browns Point.
“There was a spot fire in the northwest corner that quickly grew to 100 plus acres. This fire expansion could adversely affect area residents,” Garfield County officials stated in a news release.
Firefighters have 7% of the fire contained.
