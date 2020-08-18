BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities have charged 48-year-old Lonny Lynn McNair with first-degree murder and multiple other charges in a machete attack in Brighton. Police say he killed 51-year-old Bonnie Skinner and attacked four others at a home on Cherry Circle on Aug. 11.
Investigators said the attack was “shockingly violent.”
In addition to the death of Bonnie, her husband Vincent and her daughters Paige and Abigayle were badly injured.
A family friend named Daniel Smeal was staying at the home and was also hurt.
“This was the kind of scene that makes even veteran cops take a step back,” Brighton police spokesman John Bradley said.
McNair took off after the attack and was arrested after a high-speed chase in which he crashed his vehicle off Interstate 76 near East Bromley Lane.
McNair is charged with 24 counts:
- First-degree murder after deliberation
- First-degree felony murder
- Three counts of attempted first-degree murder
- First-degree assault against an at-risk person
- Two counts of first-degree assault
- Two counts of first-degree burglary
- Second-degree assault
- Vehicular eluding
- 12 counts of crime of violence (sentencing enhancers)
McNair was advised of the charges Tuesday in Adams County District Court. He is set for preliminary hearing on Nov. 6.
A GoFundMe page has been created to assist the Skinner family in its recovery.
Anyone who might be able to help investigators put together all the pieces of their investigation is asked to call 303-655-8740.