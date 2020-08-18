GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Grizzly Creek Fire in Glenwood Canyon continues to rage on both sides of Interstate 70 more a full week after it started, and the highway remains fully closed Gypsum to Glenwood Springs. On Tuesday, officials said the fire was estimated to be 27,000 acres with 0% containment.
Officials released a new map on Tuesday that shows the uncontrolled edges of the fire. Jeff Surber, Operations Section Chief for the Great Basin Type 1 Team, said ground crews will work on the northeastern edge and hope to stop the fire before it reaches Coffee Pot Road. Surber said aerial attacks will focus on protecting structures on the southeastern side of the fire.
More than 700 firefighters are assigned to the Grizzly Creek Fire. The hope is to have it contained by Sept. 1.
There is no timeline for when it might be safe enough to re-open I-70.
