ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Englewood are investigating what appears to be a shallow grave. The site is located in the area of Englewood Parkway and South Bannock Street.
Copter4 flew over the scene where there were several investigators gathered in the rear of a restaurant in the shopping center. They had cordoned off the area behind the Beirut Grill that included part of the sidewalk and an area with rocks and what appeared to be a blue tarp.
The FBI is also involved in the investigation. One eastbound lane of Englewood Parkway is closed east of South Bannock Street.