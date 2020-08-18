DENVER (CBS4) – Recording breaking heat in Denver on Tuesday. Our official high on Tuesday was 100 degrees. This broke the old daily record high of 98 degrees from 2013.
While we’ve been very hot and certainly felt like we’ve hit 100, this was the first time to hit the triple digits for the first time since September 2, 2019!
This was also our 58th day with 90 degree or above temperatures in Denver, fifth place on the all time list. We expect to second place all time on Saturday when we get to 62 days in the 90s or above. The all time record for 90+ is 73 days from 2012.
The all time record high for Denver is 105 degrees. We hit that in twice in that long streak of heat in 2012.
