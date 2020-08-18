DENVER (CBS4) – The blazing heat on Monday was enough to break a record in Denver when the mercury officially reached 98 degrees. Tuesday should be even hotter and it could be the first day this year with triple digits in the metro area.

At the very least a high temperature of 99 degrees is expected in Denver on Tuesday which would break the record of 98 set on August 18, 2013.

It will be hot statewide on Tuesday with above normal and near record temperatures from the Western Slope to the Eastern Plains. There is also almost zero chance for rain except for perhaps for mountain areas along and east of the Continental Divide.

The month remains the hottest August on record so far with an average temperature (highs and lows together) of 77.3 degrees. Of the 17 days completed so far this month, 15 of them have been 90 degrees or hotter.

The reason for the big heat is a monster-sized ridge of high pressure dominating the weather across the western half of the country. The ridge is a like a mountain of heat that will sit over our region through most of next week. In fact, long range weather models are suggesting any substantial change in our weather could wait until early September.

Therefore high temperatures along the Front Range could stay above 90 degrees through at least August 31.