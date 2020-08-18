DENVER (CBS4) — At least two people were shot near West Colfax Avenue and Lowell Street Tuesday afternoon, Denver police said. Police said there is no suspect in custody and it is an active investigation.
“Officers are investigating a shooing in the area of Colfax & Lowell,”the Denver Police Department tweeted just after 1:30 p.m. “[Two] victims have been located and are en route to the hospital.”
Police later said the victims’ injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
On Sunday, three people were killed in two shootings less than two miles away — in the Federal Boulevard area. Police said the shootings on Sunday were not related to each other.
The first shooting happened just before 10 p.m. near 6th Avenue and Federal. A woman was shot and killed there and the shooter ran away.
Less than an hour later, seven people were shot a few blocks away, near Federal and Alameda Avenue. Two men died and the others were taken to the hospital with what were described as non-life threatening injuries.
…and they want to defund the police and send in police unarmed……The heat has gotten to their brains