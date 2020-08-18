DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver City Council has voted to put the pit bull issue on the November ballot. The measure would lift the ban in the City of Denver and require the animals to be registered.
The Aurora City Council discussed a similar measure the night before. Council members there voted to table the resolution. It has not been repealed and will not be put before voters in November.
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock vetoed the city council vote in February to repeal the city’s 30-year-old ban on pit bulls and other terrier dogs.
Councilman Chris Herndon introduced the proposal, which would require owners to register, micro-chip and vaccinate their dog. In addition, owners would need to pay an annual fee, with a limit of two pit bulls per home.
According to the ordinance, animal control officials can reevaluate these requirements after three years. If there are no violations, the city could allow pit bulls to be licensed like any other breed.