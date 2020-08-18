CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Changes at the post office have many Coloradans who depend on the mail for their medication worried.

“My insurance makes me get medication by mail,” Jackie Anderson said.

Anderson tell us she’s been refilling medication for a lifelong health ailment for years.

“I am concerned because I can’t go that many days without my medication,” she shared.

Anderson also told CBS4 this is the first time it’s been so behind. Coincidentally this is happening as she’s been hearing more about changes at the post office and calls for a bailout to help agency run smoothly.

“Millions of people in the United States who get their prescription through the mail and they’re going to have a problem if they slow service.”

Anderson doesn’t know why there’s a delay. She tracked the package, and it said the order was sent 10 days ago, and it should have arrived.

“You need to care about the postal office, because if you don’t care about medications, I’m sure you care about your Christmas gifts, they won’t arrive in time either,” she added.

RELATED: Colorado Congressional Delegation Says Cutting Postal Service Funding Will Hurt Veterans, Seniors, Rural Residents

Before Christmas is the November election, another reason Anderson said everyone should pay attention to what’s happening with the postal service.