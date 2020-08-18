DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis is encouraging Coloradans to keep up the good work in the fight against COVID-19. During a news conference on Tuesday, Polis said social distancing, hand washing and wearing a mask are simple steps that can make a big difference across the state.
“Coloradans are succeeding in doing things a different way,” said Polis. “Yesterday we had our lowest positivity rate for coronavirus testing in Colorado at 2.18% and that is a direct result of you wearing masks in public, of you avoiding large gatherings, staying home when you can.”
The latest data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shows a decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations. On Tuesday, 153 people were hospitalized with the virus in Colorado, compared to 163 on Monday.
“This will only keep up with the good news as long as we keep up our exceptional efforts,” Polis added.
Epidemiologists are looking at hospitalization data as an indicator of how COVID-19 is spreading.
In the last 24 hours, 17 people were discharged or transferred from hospitals. The positivity rate from COVID-19 testing remains low at 2.44%.
CDPHE Resources:
General Information: covid19.colorado.gov/
Case data: covid19.colorado.gov/data/case-data
Hospitalization data: covid19.colorado.gov/hospital-data
Outbreak data: covid19.colorado.gov/data/outbreak-data