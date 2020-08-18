JUST INGrand jury investigating 1984 death of Jonelle Matthews in Weld County
PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) — You can now buy marijuana from a vending machine in Colorado. The Strawberry Fields dispensary has four pot vending machines operating at one location in Pueblo.

The machine holds up to 2,000 products, including flower, edibles and vape oils.

“Customers browse their favorite cannabis products, add to their bag, and request checkout,” the website states.

Matt Frost, the founder and CEO of the company anna, told The Denver Post the machine is designed for “experienced cannabis customers who don’t necessarily need that one-on-one interaction with a budtender.”

Website Express Digest says there are plans to install one of the vending machines at the Starbuds dispensary in Aurora.

 

