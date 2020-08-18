LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Cameron Peak Fire grew to more than 14,000 acres on Aug. 18. The fire started on Aug. 13. A cause hasn’t been announced.
It’s burning near Chambers Lake in Larimer County.
Firefighters say the most significant growth was along the west and southwest flanks in the Rawah Wilderness.
No structures have been damaged. The fire is not contained.
Highway 14 remains closed between Rustic and Gould. Evacuation orders also remain in effect.
Crews spent time removing brush and vegetation around homes and buildings and setting up hoses and sprinklers.
They will continue burnout operations on the north side of Highway 14 to help secure a containment anchor point.
