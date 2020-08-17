CASTLE PINES, Colo. (CBS4) – A motorcyle rider was seriously injured after a pickup truck swerved into him while he was traveling down Interstate 25 north of Castle Rock. Dashcam video from another driver who was nearby shows the incident on Sunday, and it appears the driver of the truck swerved into the motorcyclist on purpose.
The pickup truck is seen on the video initially steering across several lanes of the interstate before pausing for a moment in the left middle lane. Then a second later, the vehicle swerves into the motorcycle rider, who was with several other riders in the far left lane.
The motorcycle then careens into the concrete barrier to its left, the rider loses control and rolls over.
It happened approximately a mile north of the Meadows Parkway exit in Castle Pines.
The rider was taken to a hospital with serious bodily injuries and head trauma.
Officials with the Colorado State Patrol said they are searching for the driver of the pickup and called it a road rage incident.