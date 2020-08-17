RIFLE, Colo. (CBS4) – A new wildfire is burning near homes north of Rifle and forcing evacuations. So far officials haven’t given the fire an official name.
Residents who live near Rifle Falls State Park were evacuated on Sunday night. An evacuation center was set up at Rifle High School on 1350 Prefontaine Avenue and the American Red Cross was ready to assist evacuees.
Red Cross has opened an evacuation center in #RifleColorado to assist residents who have been evacuated because of the fire near the Rifle Fish Hatchery.
The evacuation center is located at Rifle High School, 1350 Prefontaine Ave, Rifle, CO 81650. pic.twitter.com/byTk3S473D
— cowyredcross (@COWYRedCross) August 17, 2020
The burn area is along Highway 325 south of the Rifle fish hatchery. The Garfield County Sheriff initially ordered an evacuation along County Road 226 but that was later lifted.
So far officials haven’t said how large the fire is.