GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) – Fire officials at the Pine Gulch Fire burning near Grand Junction say it’s grown again. It is now 85,407 acres with 7% containment.
Dry fuel in “drainages” are creating significant fire behavior. Officials say Monday was an opportune day for crews to gain some control. Large smoke columns were a result of that activity.
As high temperatures hit the mid-90s on Monday, firefighters experienced wind from the north with gusts up to 14 mph.
Some roads are closed and evacuations are in place for several homes. A virtual community meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday.
The fire, started by lightning on July 31, is burning about 18 miles north of Grand Junction. More than 800 people are helping fight the fire.