(CBS4) – All the talk leading up to this Denver Broncos season has primarily been about Drew Lock’s ridiculous receiving corps. With rookie Jerry Jeudy poised to make an impact on day one and Courtland Sutton looking for his best year yet, there’s lots to talk about. But in all the receiver hype, the backfield buzz has gotten a little lost.

What’s not lost, however, is the competition that’s brewing back there between Phillip Lindsay and Melvin Gordon.

“It’s going well and we’re competing,” Melvin Gordon said of his relationship with Phillip Lindsay. “We’re making each other better. When I get done with a run, I ask him and I ask coach what I can do better. We’re playing unselfish right now and both helping each other. But at the end of the day, we’re competing and trying to be the guy.”

Entering his third season in Denver, Lindsay says the addition of Gordon hasn’t changed anything.

“Honestly, I’ve had the same fire the entire time. I don’t need another man to fuel my fire. I know what I want for my family and that’s what fuels me. Honestly, nothing changes. I go out there and I produce when my number is called,” Lindsay said.

It’s not yet known how the reps will be split come game time, but both guys say they’ll be ready when called upon.

“I didn’t want to ask and have anyone feel anything or any type of way about it. So I’ve just been coming to work and doing what I do and just show my skill. Phil’s been trying to show his. The way they use us is how they use us. I just know that I’ll be ready when my jersey number is called,” Gordon said.

“For me, I’ve never needed 15, 25, a bunch of carries. I just need to get a couple of carries that fit me and I’m explosive with. That’s what I’m going to continue to do. That’s all you’re going to get from me. The fact is that I’m going to continue to make Broncos Country proud by what I do and that’s be fiery and everything else,” Lindsay said.