DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s top Democratic leaders bumped elbows, wore masks and blasted President Donald Trump at a news conference Monday. The president has been claiming mail ballots are susceptible to massive fraud.

Sen. Michael Bennet took strong issue with that claim.

“An American is more likely to be struck by lightning than they are to commit fraud.”

He was joined at the event by Gov. Jared Polis, Attorney General Phil Weiser, Secretary of State Jena Griswold and Denver County Clerk and Recorder Paul Lopez.

The Democrats accused the president of sabotaging the postal service and the voting-by-mail process with cutbacks to the department and false claims.

But Republican former Secretary of State Wayne Williams told CBS4 while Colorado’s system is fine, others aren’t.

“Some states do not even check signatures that come back to them,” he said via Zoom. “Mail voting works if done right, if not it can be done fraudulently.”

He says Colorado’s mail ballot system works well. He oversaw several elections during his time in office.

Some locations around the country have had mailboxes and sorting machines removed. Many customers claim delivery has slowed.

Michelle Lea, a postal customer, told CBS4, “It wasn’t coming to my mailbox and super delayed and some mail has been lost.”

Some states are taking legal action to prevent postal service cutbacks during this election process when the coronavirus may keep people from voting in person.

Evan Dechtman, a postal customer said, “It’s truly important. It’s the only way we can get this done right now.”

The current Secretary of State Jena Griswold echoed that point of view.

“It’s 2020, and no American should be forced to risk their lives to cast a vote. Voting by mail is like wearing a mask it can save lives and help stop the spread of COVID-19.”

The Republican former Secretary of State Wayne Williams disagrees with Democratic claims of voter suppression.

“I don’t think anyone is trying to suppress accurate votes,” he said.