CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – An employee at a school that teaches children how to care for horses in Chaffee County was arrested. Colorado investigators say he showed a child pornographic material.
Herbert Scott, 20, of Salida, now faces charges of obscenity and unlawful sexual contact.
Scott worked at The Pony patch at Doolittle Ranch. The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office asked the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to look into the allegation.
Scott was arrested without incident. Details about when this allegation happened were not released.
Agents now want families to talk with their children who may have been in contact with Scott. Those families can call a designated tip line to report inappropriate behavior at 303-239-4148.