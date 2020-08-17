CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Mekialaya White
(CBS4) – Three people are dead after two shootings in Denver on Sunday which happened within blocks of each other in the Federal Boulevard area. Police say the shootings are not related.

Denver shootings around Federal Boulevard on Aug. 16

(credit: CBS)

The first one happened just before 10 p.m. on the 600 block of South Federal Boulevard near 6th Avenue and Federal. A woman was shot and killed there and the suspect fled the scene. There may have been an altercation before shots were fired.

At the second scene, located near Federal Boulevard and Alameda Avenue, six people were shot at about 10:38 p.m. Two men died and the others were taken to the hospital with what were described as non-life threatening injuries.

Denver police are asking anyone with information about the shootings that might be helpful to their investigations to contact them. The public is encouraged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP. You can submit tips anonymously.

Mekialaya White

