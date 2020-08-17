(CBS4) – Three people are dead after two shootings in Denver on Sunday which happened within blocks of each other in the Federal Boulevard area. Police say the shootings are not related.
The first one happened just before 10 p.m. on the 600 block of South Federal Boulevard near 6th Avenue and Federal. A woman was shot and killed there and the suspect fled the scene. There may have been an altercation before shots were fired.
UPDATE: The adult female victim of the shooting in the 600 block of S. Federal Blvd. was pronounced deceased. The circumstances and suspect info remain under investigation. Anyone with info is encouraged to call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867. https://t.co/UuRcoEnsUL
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 17, 2020
At the second scene, located near Federal Boulevard and Alameda Avenue, six people were shot at about 10:38 p.m. Two men died and the others were taken to the hospital with what were described as non-life threatening injuries.
Update re: the Federal/Alameda shooting: The 4 victims who were taken to hospitals are expected to survive. Preliminary info indicates there was an altercation that led to the shots being fired. Please submit tips/info to @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867. https://t.co/NrfFAXYDVL
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 17, 2020
Denver police are asking anyone with information about the shootings that might be helpful to their investigations to contact them. The public is encouraged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP. You can submit tips anonymously.