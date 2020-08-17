DENVER (CBS4) – Another day, another 90 degree temperature in Denver. And most of Colorado! We are so hot right now, and there isn’t really any relief in sight.
Monday was day 57 in Denver with highs in the 90s. We are now in the top five all time years for 90 degree or above temperatures. The all time record is 73 days from 2012. That may be a bit of a stretch, but it is possible we get to second place by Saturday as the next four days will be in the 90s and so will Saturday. That would put us at 62 days.
We also broke a daily record high temperature in Denver on Monday, with 98 degrees. This broke the old record high for the date of 97 from 2013.
Aside from the heat, our dry streak will continue as well. A very powerful area of high pressure is settling into the Four Corners over the next few days. This will keep us hot and dry, with a few isolated thunderstorms possible.