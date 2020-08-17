DENVER (CBS4) – Denver City Council is expected to take up a vote on a proposal that aims to to replace the Denver Police Department with a “peace force.” The vote is scheduled for the council’s Monday night meeting.
If approved by city council, the bill would put the decision before voters in a special election in November.
Mayor Michael Hancock calls the idea “reckless and irresponsible.”
He says it won’t happen as long as he’s in office.
“There’s a right way, and an informed way to legislate. There are also destructive ways to abuse the legislative process, under the guise of advancing public conversation. And we owe the people of Denver better than that,” he said during a news conference about the coronavirus.
Under the bill, most officers in the peacekeeping service will not be armed or have arrest powers.
City councilwoman Cand CdeBaca is behind the proposal. She says it will not defund police, take away police officer’s weapons or eliminate law and code enforcement.
She says it will prioritize life preservation, alleviate the burden on officers “to be all things,” and “re-defines safety to address root causes of violence.”
You mention other countries and their way of policing, what is happening out there everyday wouldn’t be happening bc the police in other countries don’t mess around. You either get beaten to near death or go to jail for life. Here its all politics and pampering. We need to let the POs do their jobs and if it takes force, then they the police have no other choice. Because that is the only type of treatment that will stop these animals and if the public doesn’t get that then that’s on them.
If you think we need a peace force then you need to go live in another country. I’ll guarantee you that you would love the great Police Forces we have in America then.
ALSO THOSE OF YOU THAT THINK ALONG THESE LINES, THE NEXT TIME YOU HAVE A PROBLEM THAT NEEDS POLICE THEN CALL ONE OF YOUR BUDDIES THAT SUPPORT THE PEACE FORCE INSTEAD