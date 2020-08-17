Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – One of the hottest temperatures ever recorded on Earth was observed Sunday in California when the temperature at Death Valley hit 130 degrees. The hard to imagine temperature makes Colorado’s all-time record high of 115 degrees almost sound cool. That record was set at John Martin Dam near Lamar on July 20, 2019.
Sunday’s high temperature in Death Valley is considered preliminary until officials can verify that there were no malfunctions in the equipment. If verified it will not only set a new record high for the date but it would also be a new all-time record high for the month of August and the hottest temperature in Death Valley since 134 degrees was recorded on July 10, 1913.