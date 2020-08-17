BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – It is “Move-In Day” in Colorado! Many students are already taking their first test of the new school year.

“I understand why,” Finn Backer, a freshman from Maryland moving into his dorm at CU-Boulder, said, “but not the most comfortable thing.”

Before hauling in their suitcases, shelving, TVs and more, freshman living on campus at the University Colorado-Boulder have to take a COVID-19 test on site, unless they can prove they have tested negative within the last five days.

“It’s a little weird, but I’m actually a pre-med,” freshman Julia Munro from Aurora said. “I’m majoring in neuroscience. I want to go into the medical field. This, for me, is kind of just practice.”

It was a similar scene Monday morning at Colorado State University in Fort Collins. Testing tents were set up outside the residence halls. As for any COVID concerns, you won’t find many newcomers too worried right now.

“I don’t really have any yet,” said Shantel Wolf, an incoming freshman to CSU from Minnesota. “I’m just ready to get moved into my dorm.”

Parents helping their kids move in said they were comfortable with the steps their child’s school is taking to keep everyone safe.

“No concerns really other than normal dad concerns,” Rob Lucus, a father helping his daughter move into CSU, told CBS4 News.

“They really thought out the planning on how they’re going to deal with the COVID situation,” Kathy Adams, mother of a new CU Buff, said.

Yet not everyone agrees. During the Monday morning move-in, some CU Boulder union members gathered in protest, calling out the university for not being careful enough and that students should not be learning in person yet.

“Quite frankly, we feel that they have been sold an experience and a safety net that is not fully there,” Alex Wolf-Root, a philosophy teacher at CU-Boulder, explained.

Yet with a mix of remote and in-person classes starting soon, most freshman are just eager to start a new chapter.

“Today I am very excited to get started with my life and the rest of my future,” Munro said.

To help with social distancing, CU-Boulder as well as CSU are staggering their move-in schedules throughout the week.