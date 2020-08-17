DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado needs a slow-moving, soggy storm system with cooler temperatures to help extinguish area wildfires but unfortunately nothing like that is in sight. The long-range forecast looks very grim when it comes to the current wildfire situation.
The latest 6-10 day and 8-14 day outlooks from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center both call for a higher-than-normal chance for Colorado to remain hot and dry. The stagnant weather pattern is due to a large ridge of high pressure sitting over the western United States with no sign of moving anytime soon. It is blocking any stormy weather from bringing relief.
It’s hard to say what September will bring because historically the month experiences a drastic cool down as summer transitions to fall. But in recent years September has produced some unusually warm and dry weather, including the latest 100 degree reading on record in Denver last year.