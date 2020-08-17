DENVER (CBS4) – A new week of politics in Colorado is beginning with more defense of Colorado’s mail-in voting system, as President Donald Trump says he doesn’t want to slow down the mail. Colorado’s top Democrats held a news conference first thing Monday morning to denounce efforts that they feel could hamper or prevent mail-in voting during the November election.

The fear of Democrats is that changes in the U.S. Postal Service could slow the service and prevent ballots from being counted on time. Several states have been reported to be considering legal action to prevent that, and Colorado is among them. Colorado is a state with a nearly decade-long history of successful mail-in voting.

“Now we’re in the middle of a major public health crisis and the President is using it not as an opportunity to unite the country, but as an opportunity to keep attacking our democracy. For months, central to that attack have been false claims about mail-in voting, something we’ve had in Colorado for years,” Sen. Michael Bennet said in the news conference.

Former Secretary of State Williams, a Republican, says the bill passed by the House of Representatives would strip the process of signature verification, which is critically important.

“Mail ballot voting works if it’s done right like Colorado does. We have a number of precautions in place, including accurate voting lists and signature verification. However, mail ballot voting does not work if it’s not done right.”

While all registered Colorado voters receive their ballots by mail, most of them return them through dropboxes, not the postal service.