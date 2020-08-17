COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A residence hall at Colorado College is under quarantine after a student tested positive for COVID-19. In an email to families on Sunday, officials said the student is in isolation after testing positive for the virus the day after they arrived on campus.
Officials said the student did not follow enhanced social distancing protocols while awaiting their test results.
Multiple students at Loomis Hall were exposed to the student, according to officials, prompting the 14 day quarantine. The college is restricting traffic to and from the residence hall and 155 students are asked to stay in their rooms, except to use the restroom where masks are required.
Colorado College is testing all students on campus, including ongoing random tests. Officials also plan to deep clean Loomis Hall.
Students assigned to Loomis Hall who have not yet arrived on campus will be reassigned to a different residence hall. Students who are under quarantine will be able to start class using a virtual format.
The college is offering six free counseling sessions to students through virtual appointments. For more information about resources available during the pandemic, call (719) 389-6093. Students experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 are asked to call the Student Health Center at (719) 389-6384.
