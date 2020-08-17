(CBS4) – The Cherry Creek School District starts school on Monday and for a lot of students, that comes with some jitters before the first day of school, even as some will start online first.

“I know for me part of the problem is I would like a nice high school experience,” Bekah Spors said.

What Spor wishes would happen is what a lot of students are hoping for, but the pressure also builds for high school seniors like her.

“We’re relying a little bit on ourselves to teach us material,” Spors explained.

Spors not only wants good grades but she’s trying to get into her dream college. So tonight she’s also making sure she’s reviewing all the materials she needs for online learning as well as in-person later.

“Right now I’ve checked up on all the protections Creek has taken just to be sure I need to wear a mask, ID,” Spors listed.

Cherry Creek School District begins with a “phase-in week.” The decision was made based on public health data. The Spors’ family reviewed that info, and they feel this is the right decision for them.

“These kids are learning problem solving, they’re learning to deal with adversity,” Debra Botten, Spors’ parent said.

Bekah’s sister Mallory is also glad she’ll get an opportunity to learn Spanish in person.

“And when you’re learning a new language you really need to hear and see to help get it in your memory,” she told CBS4.

The family says they are prepared to make adjustments in case there is a coronavirus outbreak.

“My school of choice right now would probably be … I have a top 3: Vanderbilt, University of Texas Austin, and University of North Carolina Chapel Hill.”

For now, Bekah Spors is planning for the best year possible.

The Spors sisters chose to take part in the hybrid model, however, close to 9,000 students in CCSD decided to learn remotely full time.