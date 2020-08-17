BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – West Nile virus has been found in mosquitoes in Boulder County. The county’s health department reports insects which tested positive were found in Superior, Louisville and Longmont.
“The vector index, which describes the relative risk of West Nile virus transmission, is 0.21 for Zone 3 (Superior and Louisville combined) and 0.20 for Zone 2 (Longmont). The vector index is calculated based on the total number of mosquitoes present in a trap area and the proportion of which are infected with WNV,” the department stated on Monday.
If more mosquitoes are found and the vector index increases to .75 or higher, the health department will recommend an emergency spraying.
Most infections are relatively mild, but serious infections can cause one’s brain to become inflammed (encephalitis), and/or loss of vision, paralysis, coma and tremors.
Symptoms include fever, extreme fatigue, headache, body aches and skin rashes. The health department recommends residents to use insect repellant with DEET to protect themselves.