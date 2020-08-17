LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The size of the Cameron Peak Fire burning near Chambers Lake in Larimer County has been reduced. The sheriff’s office says better mapping puts the fire at 12,323 acres – down from an earlier reported 13,306 acres on Monday.
Nearly 400 people are helping fight the fire.
The fire has closed Highway 14 between Rustic and Gould, in northwestern Colorado. No homes have burned, but the fire is not contained.
As wind from the east and northeast push the fire west and southwest, helicopters are trying to stop the fire from crossing back over Highway 14 on the west side.
A disaster declaration was announced for Larimer County due to the fire.
“By declaring a disaster, Larimer County can activate our local Emergency Operations Plan to respond proactively to this emerging event. “It also allows us to access state and federal resources as needed during this event,” said Larimer County Office of Emergency Management spokeswoman Lori Hodges said in a prepared statement over the weekend.