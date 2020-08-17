CBS4 Political Analysis: Preview Of The First Night Of The DNCDick Wadhams is Republican political consultant who has worked with former Colorado Sen. Wayne Allard and former Colorado Gov. Bill Owens. He also worked on John Thune's upset victory over then-United States Senate Minority Leader Tom Daschle in South Dakota. Wadhams was elected as the Chair of the Colorado Republican Party in 2007 and 2009. Mike Dino is a Democratic government affairs expert with more than 30 years of experience. He was the CEO of the 2008 Democratic National Convention Host Committee where President Barack Obama received his historic nomination. Dino also served as the executive director of Denver's Task Force for the 1997 Summit of the Eight.

Reel It In: Anglers Asked To Give Trout A Break During Hottest Part Of DayWildlife officials have asked some Colorado anglers to take a break from the heat. Vulnerable trout populations in the state's southwestern rivers require it, they said Monday.

Boulder County Mosquitoes Test Positive For West Nile VirusWest Nile virus has been found in mosquitoes in Boulder County. The county's health department reports insects which tested positive were found in Superior, Louisville and Longmont.

1 Person Seriously Injured In Aurora House FireAurora firefighters say someone suffered life-threatening injuries from a basement fire Monday morning. They responded to a home near Tower Road and Iliff Avenue in the Sterling Hills area.

Horse Ranch Employee Faces Charges Related To PornAn employee at a school that teaches children how to care for horses in Chaffee County was arrested. Colorado investigators say he showed a child pornographic material.

Grizzly Creek Fire: 1 Week After Igniting, Nearly 650 Personnel Are Fighting The WildfireIt's been a week since the Grizzly Creek Fire started in Colorado's Glenwood Canyon, and the fire remains one of the nation's top firefighting priorities. A total of around 25,000 acres have burned and Interstate 70 remains closed in both directions in the canyon. The wildfire still remains at 0% containment.

