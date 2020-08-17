Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police say a man died after being shot at a motel Monday afternoon. Officers responded to the Radiant Inn on East Colfax Avenue at around 2 p.m.
They say they found a man with a gunshot wound. He later died at the hospital. His identity has not been released.
Further details about what lead up to the shooting were not released. Investigators say, however, this is a homicide.
They describe the suspect as a black male, driving a gray-colored, newer model Ford F250 or F350. Information about the license plate was not available.
Anyone with more information is asked to call 303-739-6077. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.