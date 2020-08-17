DENVER (CBS4) – With little to no help in sight from Mother Nature for the foreseeable future the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center (RMACC) is beefing up firefighters on the front lines of major wildfires burning in the Rocky Mountain area. The agency has ordered 10 additional 20-person hand crews from the Pacific Northwest states.
“They will arrive tomorrow and will be staged or assigned to on-going fire incidents in Colorado, or any of the other four states in the RMA to support initial attack activity,” said Larry Helmerick with RMACC.
RELATED: Colorado Weather: Wildfire Outlook Grim With No Significant Rain For At Least Two Weeks
Currently long-range forecasts show little help from Mother Nature when it comes to the weather. Hot and dry conditions are expected to last through the end of the month and that is not good news for the fire outlook.