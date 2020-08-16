GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Emergency officials in Grand County are working on an evacuation plan for the town of Fraser as the Williams Fork Fire grows. New numbers on Sunday state the fire grew to an estimated 6,000 acres.
The tentative evacuation plan is only “if needed,” officials say. The fire is not contained.
Mandatory evacuations are in place for residents living in the vicinity of the fire in addition to two campgrounds along County Road 30, which is also closed. A new pre-evacation notice was ordered by authorities on Saturday for the wildfire. It impacts the Aspen Canyon, Morgan Gulch and Henderson areas.
They expect another day of extreme fire behavior after the blaze moved toward Darling Creek and Byers Peak wilderness.
“Fire managers have established a goal of keeping the fire East of County Road 30, South of Keyser Creek Road (Forest Service Road 139), North of Darling Creek and West of County Road 50.”
It’s not clear what caused the fire.