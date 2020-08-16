CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – Thick smoke from area wildfires settled across Colorado’s Front Range and eastern plains early Sunday morning and it left deposits of ash on surfaces such as cars, picnic tables, grills and hot tub covers. Ash was reported in Fort Collins, Aurora, Evergreen, Stapleton, Green Valley Ranch and Elizabeth.

Wildfire ash in Green Valley Ranch on Aug. 16. (credit: CBS)

In recent days some people closer to the major fires have reported objects including burnt pine needles and leaves falling from the sky. CBS4 Photojournalist Mark Neitro tweeted the photo below of a burnt leaf landing on his vehicle Friday night in Gypsum.

Wildfire ash in Aurora on Aug. 16. (credit: CBS)

Periods of smoke will most likely be an issue for days to come with no major relief in sight for firefighters. Easterly winds could develop Sunday afternoon on the plains and along the Front Range which could temporarily push the smoke west.

Wildfire ash in Central Park on Aug. 16. (credit: CBS)

Chris Spears

