DENVER (CBS4) – Thick smoke from area wildfires settled across Colorado’s Front Range and eastern plains early Sunday morning and it left deposits of ash on surfaces such as cars, picnic tables, grills and hot tub covers. Ash was reported in Fort Collins, Aurora, Evergreen, Stapleton, Green Valley Ranch and Elizabeth.
Seeing ash and wondering why? Visible satellite shows a lot of wildfire smoke in the air right now. It's widespread! #COwx #4wx pic.twitter.com/k6fE3nWCR8
— Chris Spears (@ChrisCBS4) August 16, 2020
In recent days some people closer to the major fires have reported objects including burnt pine needles and leaves falling from the sky. CBS4 Photojournalist Mark Neitro tweeted the photo below of a burnt leaf landing on his vehicle Friday night in Gypsum.
Burned leaf just landed on the hood of my truck in Gypsum. Lots of ash falling from the sky. @ConorMcCueTV & I following the #GrizzlyCreekFire for @CBSDenver 10pm. #COFire pic.twitter.com/FDMFfJqalb
— Mark Neitro (@CBS4Mark) August 14, 2020
Periods of smoke will most likely be an issue for days to come with no major relief in sight for firefighters. Easterly winds could develop Sunday afternoon on the plains and along the Front Range which could temporarily push the smoke west.
