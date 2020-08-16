GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) – The Pine Gulch Fire burning near Grand Junction grew by several thousand acres on Sunday. Officials estimate it is now 81,107 acres and remains at 7% containment.
Crews have closed parts of 21 and 16 Roads on the southwest side of the fire to ensure crews can work safely. They worry wind from the south-southwest will “create eddying effects and contribute to significant fire behavior” in the southwest section.
Officials say unmanned aircraft are being used for aerial ignitions which “helps minimize firefighter exposure and risk.”
Firefighters expect temperatures around 93 and humidity between 6-9%. More than 750 people are on the front line now.
“The atmosphere remains unstable, and the combination of low humidity, susceptible fuels and winds could contribute to active fire behavior and spread,” officials stated on Sunday.
