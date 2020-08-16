CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – New information on Sunday shows the Grizzly Creek Fire grew by more than 6,000 acres, with 25,690 acres now charred. The fire, burning near Glenwood Springs, remains uncontained.

An image of the Grizzly Creek Fire on Aug. 14.

(credit: CDOT)

There are 625 fire personnel at the blaze. Interstate 70 remains closed through Glenwood Canyon and evacuation and pre-evacuation orders remain in place.

On Friday Gov. Jared Polis visited the area and told reporters I-70 might be closed for another two to three days.

Grizzly Creek Fire map on Aug. 16 (credit: Inciweb)

The wildfire, which started nearly a week ago, is believed to have ignited from sparks from a popped tire, dragging chains or rim.

Grizzly Creek Fire map on Aug. 15 (credit: U.S. Forest Service)

So far, vegetation around Hanging Lake remains green.

LINK: Grizzly Creek Fire Inciweb Page

Danielle Chavira

