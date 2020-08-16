GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – New information on Sunday shows the Grizzly Creek Fire grew by more than 6,000 acres, with 25,690 acres now charred. The fire, burning near Glenwood Springs, remains uncontained.
There are 625 fire personnel at the blaze. Interstate 70 remains closed through Glenwood Canyon and evacuation and pre-evacuation orders remain in place.
On Friday Gov. Jared Polis visited the area and told reporters I-70 might be closed for another two to three days.
The wildfire, which started nearly a week ago, is believed to have ignited from sparks from a popped tire, dragging chains or rim.
So far, vegetation around Hanging Lake remains green.