LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – As four fires scorch their way through Colorado’s Rocky Mountains, a thick haze has billowed its way across the front range, causing many to be hospitalized. Many of those with histories of respiratory issues have visited area hospitals after having difficulty breathing in wake of the fires.

UCHealth’s medical director at Medical Center of the Rockies, Dr. Jaime Teumer, said there has been an increase in patients with complaints of respiratory issues not affiliated with COVID-19 lately. He said, for the first time in his nearly 30-year-long career, he is having to decipher between symptoms of smoke inhalation and symptoms of a global pandemic.

“Today was the first time I got up in the morning when we had particulate matter on our cars outside,” Teumer told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas.

RELATED: Thick Wildfire Smoke Deposits Widespread Ash Along Front Range Sunday Morning

Teumer said residents with histories of asthma, COPD and other common breathing issues are most likely to be impacted by the smoke. However, medical professionals are still trying to understand if COVID-19 patients have any higher risk with the smoke than other regularly-healthy individuals.

“(It has already impacted) those with the chronic lung issues, and some people with heart issues also,” Teumer said. “If you have (COVID-19) currently, I would say you would be impacted by it.”

It isn’t clear, yet, if survivors of COVID-19 will be left with any future long-term lung damage or respiratory issues caused by the virus.

“It is too early to tell. But, I would be willing to say they are more prone to issues (with smoke inhalation) than the person who has never had it,” Teumer said.

Teumer said the best ways to avoid breathing issues caused by the fires are to limit outdoor activity which causes you to take frequent deep breaths, and to wear a medical-grade mask. Specifically, Teumer said N-95 masks will be the most effective.

As for those unsure if they are experiencing shortness of breath and coughing due to COVID-19 or the fires, Teumer said there are some common key differences in symptoms.

“The most telling symptom between COVID, and something like (the fires) is going to be fever. And, then the other symptoms we have noticed with loss of taste, loss of smell, nausea, diarrhea, body aches. Those type of things,” Teumer said. “If you’re getting a problem strictly related to what is in the air right now, you shouldn’t have all those other symptoms.”