COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Commerce City police say the driver of an SUV died after crashing into the back of a semi-truck. Officers responded to Valentia Street and 56th Avenue on Sunday morning.
Investigators believe the SUV driver was speeding, heading west on 56th Avenue before they crashed into the truck.
No one else was inside the SUV, and the driver of the semi-truck was not hurt.
Further details were not released. Police say this is the first deadly crash in the city this year.