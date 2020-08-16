DENVER (CBS4)- Gov. Jared Polis and Secretary of State Jena Griswold will be some of top officials who plan to speak on Monday about recent controversy with mail-in voting and the United State Postal Service. The USPS warned last week that it may not be able to handle the expected flood of mail-in ballots this November.

The postal service has faced serious financial losses which have resulted in overtime cuts, post office closures and service cuts.

Colorado is one of nine states, plus Washington, D.C., that have adopted universal mail-in balloting. Democrats are calling for Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and the chairman of the USPS Board of Governors to testify before Congress about changes that may slow mail and jeopardize the election.

““The president of the United States is trying to shut down the U.S. postal service to help his chances in the upcoming election. This is an unprecedented attack on our Democracy and it’s imperative that Congress return to Washington immediately to address it,” Colorado Congresswoman Diana DeGette’s office stated on Sunday. “I’ve heard from seniors and veterans who aren’t getting the life-saving medication they need delivered on time.”

President Donald Trump has said mail-in voting has a history of fraud.

Colorado Secretary of State, Jena Griswold, contested that.

“President Trump is lying about vote by mail. He is lying about mail ballots. Colorado has a very clean history of running great elections with vote by mail,” she said.

Griswold’s office released a statement on Friday about a letter from the USPS regarding mail ballot deadlines.

“Colorado’s election model is well situated to handle both the delivery and return of mail ballots. While I am concerned about service disruptions and other attacks on the U.S. Postal Service from President Trump and members of his administration, I am confident that Coloradans will have their voices heard in November’s election. We send out mail ballots three weeks in advance of Election Day to allow sufficient time for delivery. In addition, there are alternative methods for returning ballots rather than returning them through the mail. We have over 300 drop boxes across the state or voters can drop their ballots off in person at a voting center. In fact, starting eight days before an election we encourage voters to use one of these two options rather than the mail to ensure their ballot is received by 7 p.m. on Election Day.”

Colorado’s ballots are set to go out about three weeks before the November election. Residents can send them back, drop them off in a drop-box or vote in person.

Recent operational changes from DeJoy, who is the first postmaster general in nearly 20 years who is not a career postal employee, within the USPS are now being investigated for any federal ethics rule violations.